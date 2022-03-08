Jason S. Kerr Sells 2,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 411.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

