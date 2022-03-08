Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.29

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 150173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.59.
Japan Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)
