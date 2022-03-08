Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.