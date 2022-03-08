Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 14.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avangrid by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

