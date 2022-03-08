Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of GreenSky as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 131.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

