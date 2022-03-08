Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 57,347 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 151.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,282,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

