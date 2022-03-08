Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after acquiring an additional 262,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SCI stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.