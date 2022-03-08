Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 547.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after buying an additional 636,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,785,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

