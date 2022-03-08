Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 444.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61.

