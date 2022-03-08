Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

