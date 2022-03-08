IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $23.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 47,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,699. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy.

