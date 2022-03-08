Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.26 and traded as high as C$11.89. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 4,262,037 shares trading hands.

IVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

