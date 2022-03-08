Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

