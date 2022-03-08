Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,525. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

