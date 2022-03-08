Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,525. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.29.
About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isuzu Motors (ISUZY)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.