iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

