iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 563,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.