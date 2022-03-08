iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 563,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.63.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
