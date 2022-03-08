iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAE stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

