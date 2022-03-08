iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.36

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.36 and traded as high as $34.30. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 44,201,860 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after buying an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.