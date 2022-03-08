iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,581. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64.

