iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

