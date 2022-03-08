iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of DMXF stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $72.20.
