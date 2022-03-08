iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gateway Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,936 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $53,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 5,087,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

