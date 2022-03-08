iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 515,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,216. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

