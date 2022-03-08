iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.92

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 209040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.