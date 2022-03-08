iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.61

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.61 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 4355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

