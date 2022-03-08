iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,728,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
IGSB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 153,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.
