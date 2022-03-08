iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,728,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IGSB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 153,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.