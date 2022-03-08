IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.67.

IQV opened at $216.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

