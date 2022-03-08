iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DJP)

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,696 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,865% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.