Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

