Investors Financial Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 827.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.