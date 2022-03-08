Investors Financial Group LLC Has $254,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

