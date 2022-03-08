Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 685 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.45. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

