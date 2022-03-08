Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:

3/3/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($86.96) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($218.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/2/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($193.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/23/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($218.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/10/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($218.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($218.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($193.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/26/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($218.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/12/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($190.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €178.00 ($193.48) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/11/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €70.00 ($76.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/11/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €9.00 ($9.78) on Monday, hitting €69.00 ($75.00). 189,120 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €127.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($223.26).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

