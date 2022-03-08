Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 934,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 1,400,347 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period.

VVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 4,934,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

