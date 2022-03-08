Invesco Ltd. Sells 646,249 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.