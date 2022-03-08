Invesco Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 624.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of LSB Industries worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

