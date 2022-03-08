Invesco Ltd. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Enstar Group worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Enstar Group by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $273.06 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

