Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Talos Energy worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 264,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Talos Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

