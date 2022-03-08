Invesco Ltd. Buys 22,474 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,427 shares of company stock valued at $122,591,115 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.