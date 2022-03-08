IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

IIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

IIN stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,191.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 950.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in IntriCon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

