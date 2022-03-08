inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get inTEST alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.26 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.