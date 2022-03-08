inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

