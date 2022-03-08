Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.42

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.42 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 25335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.53) to GBX 6,236 ($81.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,157.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

