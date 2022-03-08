Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Intertape Polymer Group to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

TSE ITP opened at C$22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITP shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

