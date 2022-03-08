Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

