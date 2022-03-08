International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.65

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 14866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

