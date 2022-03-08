International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

