Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 77,400 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $137,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,420. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.96 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

