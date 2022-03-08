Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:ICE traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.39. 5,369,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 637,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

