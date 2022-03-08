Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider David S. Goone Sells 36,570 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,014,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,124. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

